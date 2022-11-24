Logo
Sport

Costa Rica coach tries to pick up pieces after hammering by Spain
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Spain v Costa Rica - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Costa Rica coach Luis Fernando Suarez REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

24 Nov 2022 04:16AM (Updated: 24 Nov 2022 05:10AM)
DOHA: Costa Rica coach Luis Fernando Suarez said he would try to rally his shattered team after their 7-0 thrashing by Spain at the start of their World Cup campaign in Qatar on Wednesday.

"We couldn't get the ball and there was nothing in attack from us," Suarez told reporters. "I have to admit that we were bad and we all have to take account of what happened."

Costa Rica, who reached the World Cup quarter-finals in 2014, failed to record a single shot on goal against Spain and now face Japan and Germany in their remaining Group E games.

"We are worried that the group won't get out this hole that we are in," Suarez, who is Colombian, said. "I hope that we can short things out and start working from tomorrow before Japan."

Suarez was appointed to coach the national side in 2021 having previously led Ecuador and Honduras. He included several veterans of past Costa Rica campaigns in his squad for Qatar.

Watch all 64 matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ LIVE on meWATCH. Visit mewatch.sg/fifaworldcup for details.
Source: Reuters

