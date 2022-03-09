Logo
Countries agree Russia, Belarus should be barred from hosting international sports events
09 Mar 2022 02:38AM (Updated: 09 Mar 2022 03:07AM)
WASHINGTON: Russia and Belarus should not be permitted to host, bid for, or be awarded any international sporting events after the invasion of Ukraine, according to a statement signed by sporting officials from dozens of countries and released by the US State Department.

The statement calls on international sporting federations to limit sponsorship opportunities for companies tied to Russian and Belarusian governments. It is signed by officials from the United Kingdom, Italy and Japan, among other countries. China and India are not included in the statement.

Source: Reuters

