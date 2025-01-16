Courageous derby win shows Arsenal firmly in title race, Arteta says

LONDON : Arsenal's Mikel Arteta hailed his side's 2-1 comeback win against north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday as proof his side remains firmly in the Premier League title race, although he rued their failure to kill the game off despite ample opportunity.

Arsenal rekindled their title hopes when they came from a goal down to secure a win that brings them back within four points of leaders Liverpool albeit having played one game more.

"I think we were sensational," Arteta told reporters after the game which had come after his side had lost two cup games in quick succession and suffered another major injury blow, this time to Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus who is out for the season.

"It is a test of attitude, what we are made of, the courage that we have and how much we really care only about a result," Arteta said.

A 2-0 defeat at home by Newcastle United last week in the League Cup semi-final first leg and then a penalty shootout exit at home against Manchester United in the FA Cup third round had left Arsenal's season in danger of unravelling.

Asked whether Wednesday's result had proved to any doubters that Arsenal remain serious title chasers, Arteta said: "We are, because there is so much to play for, and we can see how difficult it is for every team to win."

Son Heung-min had put Tottenham in front in the 25th minute but Arsenal drew level when an inswinging corner was deflected into his own net by Spurs striker Dominic Solanke. Leandro Trossard then fired in the winner just before halftime.

Arteta's side failed to take several chances to finish off Tottenham and were never entirely comfortable.

"We should have put the game to bed much earlier, but it is what it is, then we have to suffer."