BARCELONA, Nov 23 : Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois believes it will be difficult for a keeper to win the Ballon D'Or again, he said on Monday.

Former Soviet Union international Lev Yashin remains the only goalkeeper to have won the award in its 70-year history, finishing top of the voting in 1963.

Belgian Courtois has been among the best of his generation in the position, but is yet to come close to claiming the individual trophy.

"(Germany's Manuel) Neuer came close in 2014 and he finished third," Courtois told a press conference.

"I think that my year in 2022, I expected to rank higher. Karim (Benzema) deserved it, but I thought I should be higher."

Courtois won the Yashin award in 2022 as the best goalkeeper, but his seventh-place finish that year was his highest Ballon D'Or ranking.

Since Yashin, only five goalkeepers have been ranked in the top three of Ballon D'Or voting.

Neuer was the most recent in 2014, preceded by Italians Gianluigi Buffon and Dino Zoff, Czech Ivo Viktor, and German Oliver Kahn on two occasions.

"You hear journalists say that goalkeepers have the Yashin Award," added Courtois.

"I understand that, it’s difficult. We might put in a great performance, but then Mbappe could score in the final minute, and that’s all that people remember."

Courtois pointed out that goalkeepers are often among the top earners at their clubs, reflecting that a higher value is placed on the position within the game.

"A goalkeeper can win it, but I’m not sure what kind of season it would take. You would have to win it all but you have five or six players that are playing well.

"When I’m on a team with Vinicius Jr, Jude (Bellingham), Kylian (Mbappe), Arda (Guler), (Yan) Diomande... how are they going to vote for me?"

Since Italian defender Fabio Cannavaro won the award in 2006, 17 of the 19 men's Ballons D'Or have been awarded to attacking players.