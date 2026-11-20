Nov 20 : Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has signed a contract extension until June 2028, the LaLiga club said on Friday.

• The 34-year-old Belgium international joined Real from Premier League side Chelsea in 2018 and has become one of the club's most influential players, helping them win three LaLiga titles and two Champions League crowns among several other honours

• Courtois has made 348 appearances across all competitions for Real, keeping 133 clean sheets, and was a key figure in their record-extending 14th European Cup triumph in 2022

• He was named player of the match in the Champions League final in Paris after a string of crucial saves in the victory over Liverpool

• Widely regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers of his generation, Courtois has also earned numerous individual accolades. He won the Golden Glove award at the 2018 World Cup, was named The Best FIFA Goalkeeper later that year and received the Yashin Trophy in 2022

• Courtois' previous contract had been due to expire in June 2027

• Real are second in the LaLiga standings with 30 points from 12 matches, three points behind leaders Barcelona, and next host Celta Vigo on Saturday