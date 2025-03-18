Courtois joins up with Belgium amid criticism of his return

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois joined up with his national team for the first time in 22 months on Monday, ending his self-imposed exile in a return which has met with criticism from former internationals.

Courtois has not played for Belgium since June 2023 when he had a spat with the team's coach Domenico Tedesco over the captaincy but has returned after the sacking of Tedesco and appointment in January of Rudi Garcia to replace him.

Koen Casteels, who has been Belgium’s regular goalkeeper over the last two years, has quit the national team in protest and other teammates have offered veiled criticism of the Real Madrid goalkeeper’s stayaway.

The 32-year-old is expected to address the media on Tuesday but his return to the side has not sat well with former coach Marc Wilmots, under whom Courtois earned 41 caps between 2012 and 2016.

"I would not have called him up yet. I would have let these two matches pass," said Wilmots of Belgium’s two legs against Ukraine in the Nations League playoffs in Murcia, Spain on Thursday and in Genk on Sunday.

"I would have first seen, heard and felt within the squad what they think of the issue. I would have spoken to Casteels, shown respect to the players who were there and who did it without Courtois and only then I might have integrated Courtois," Wilmots told Belgian radio.

Former Belgium defender Philippe Albert, who now works as a television pundit, was more critical of Courtois.

"He still slammed the door on the national team, a week before his wedding," Albert said. "He did our national team a disservice."

Garcia said at last week’s squad announcement there would be a discussion with Courtois over his walkout and past criticism of teammates.

"Thibaut is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, if not the best, and it's great to have him in the squad," Garcia said on Friday.

"We will talk once with the group about what happened, but that's it. This is a new adventure, and I want to move forward."

Courtois’ low-key arrival at the Belgium's training camp on Monday received extensive local media coverage.

