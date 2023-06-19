Courtois will not travel with Belgium for Estonia qualifier

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will not travel with Belgium for their Euro-2024 qualifier in Estonia on Tuesday as local media reported he is unhappy at being overlooked for the captaincy in this past weekend’s 1-1 home draw with Austria.

Belgium team officials confirmed on Monday that Courtois will not be part of the travelling party but failed to give a reason why.

After Eden Hazard’s international retirement following the disastrous World Cup campaign in Qatar, the captaincy of the side went to Kevin De Bruyne.

The latter missed the game against Austria with injury and coach Domenico Tedesco handed the armband to Romelu Lukaku, intending to make Courtois skipper against Estonia.

According to local media, this angered the gloveman, who also berated several team mates in the dressing room in the wake of the draw with Austria, and made the decision not to travel for Tuesday’s match.

Belgium have four points from their opening two qualifiers in Group F having also won 3-0 away in Sweden.