Cousins Vacherot and Rinderknech set up Paris repeat of Shanghai final

PARIS :Cousins Valentin Vacherot and Arthur Rinderknech are set to face each other in the Paris Masters second round on Wednesday following their Shanghai Masters final clash this month.

Vacherot, who defeated Frenchman Rinderknech in Shanghai to become the first player from Monaco to win an ATP title, cruised past 14th seed Jiri Lehecka 6-1 6-3 in the first round in Paris on Tuesday.

"I'm living a fairytale... that's why I'm playing so well, I'm enjoying every second," said Vacherot, who was 204th in the world when he became the lowest-ranked player to win an ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

Rinderknech, a wildcard in the tournament like his cousin, beat Fabian Marozsan 7-6(5) 7-6(4) on Monday to reach the second round.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"This time I am the first one to play and (Vacherot) has to follow suit. I prefer it this way, because it was tiring in Shanghai," Rinderknech said.

Vacherot said he was proud of how Rinderknech had played against Marozsan.

"It was such a tough match against Fabian... I'm just so excited for the crowd, for the family. We're just going to enjoy this match so much, once again," he added.