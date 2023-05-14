Logo
Coventry and Middlesbrough draw 0-0 in playoff first leg
14 May 2023 10:35PM
Coventry City were held to a 0-0 draw by visitors Middlesbrough in the first leg of their Championship semi-final playoff at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Sunday.

Few would have expected the match to end in a goalless draw, with the teams boasting the two top scorers in the second-tier Championship in Chuba Akpom and Viktor Gyokeres, but neither team were able to break the deadlock.

Middlesbrough created the better opportunities but struggled to convert, with Akpom and Isaiah Jones drawing saves from Coventry goalkeeper Ben Wilson while the hosts failed to record a shot on target.

The second leg will take place at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday. The winners advance to the final in which they will face Sunderland or Luton Town.

Burnley and Sheffield United have secured automatic promotion to the Premier League after finishing first and second in the Championship.

Source: Reuters

