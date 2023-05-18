Logo
Coventry edge out Middlesbrough to reach Championship playoff final
Soccer Football - Championship - Play-Off Semi Final - Second Leg - Middlesbrough v Coventry City - Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough, Britain - May 17, 2023 Coventry City's Luke McNally celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough

18 May 2023 06:03AM (Updated: 18 May 2023 07:14AM)
Coventry City reached the Championship playoff final after a second-half goal by Gustavo Hamer sealed a 1-0 win at Middlesbrough in their semi-final, second leg on Wednesday (May 17) and a 1-0 aggregate victory.

Coventry will face Luton Town on May 27 for a place in next season's Premier League.

Coventry, who finished the regular season in fifth place and are looking to return to the Premier League for the first time since they were relegated in 2000-01, held fourth-placed Middlesbrough to a goalless draw in the first leg.

They can become the first team to go from the Premier League down to the fourth tier and back up to the top flight should they join Burnley and Sheffield United who were promoted as Championship winners and runners-up.

Coventry came out of fourth-tier League Two via the playoffs in 2018 after one year and went on to win League One and reach the Championship two years later.

In January, businessman Doug King became the new owner of the club with the team sitting 15th in the table.

Source: Reuters

