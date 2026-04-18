Coventry promoted to Premier League after 25-year absence

BLACKBURN, England, April 17 : Coventry City ended their 25-year absence from the Premier League with a 1-1 draw at Blackburn Rovers to secure promotion from the Championship on Friday.

Needing a point to make it mathematically certain, Frank Lampard's league leaders salvaged a draw as Bobby Thomas heading a late equaliser at Ewood Park.

Blackburn had taken the lead shortly after the interval with a deflected shot by Ryoya Morishita.

The final whistle sparked celebrations on the pitch and delirious scenes among the 7,000 travelling fans.

Coventry top the table with 86 points from 43 games, 13 points ahead of third-placed Millwall who can no longer catch them. Ipswich Town, Millwall, Southampton and Middlesbrough are battling for the second automatic promotion spot.