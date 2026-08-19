Coventry signs teenage forward Cherif from Fenerbahce

Aug 19 : Coventry City have signed Guinea forward Sidiki Cherif from Turkish side Fenerbahce on a long-term contract, the newly promoted Premier League club said on Wednesday.

• Financial details were not disclosed, but British media reports said Coventry paid around 20.5 million pounds ($27.89 million) for the 19-year-old.

• Cherif scored twice in 12 Turkish Super Lig appearances last season and becomes Coventry's eighth signing of the transfer window.

• The club have spent more than 90 million pounds ($122.52 million) on new recruits this summer as manager Frank Lampard strengthens his squad ahead of their top-flight return.

• Among Coventry's arrivals are midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi in a reported club-record 23.1 million-pound deal, goalkeeper Carl Rushworth, forwards Loum Tchaouna and Taiwo Awoniyi, defender Aurele Amenda and midfielder Gustavo Hamer, who has returned to the club.

($1 = 0.7350 pounds)