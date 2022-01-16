Djokovic 'extremely disappointed' with visa cancellation, will leave Australia

MELBOURNE: Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic said in a statement on Sunday (Jan 16) that he was "extremely disappointed" with the decision to cancel his visa to enter Australia, but would cooperate with the authorities in relation to his departure from the country.

Hours earlier, three judges at the Federal Court had unanimously dismissed the unvaccinated Serbian superstar's last-gasp attempt to overturn the government's cancellation of his visa.

The Serbian champion said he hoped the focus would now return to tennis and the Australian Open Grand Slam, which starts in Melbourne on Monday.

"I am uncomfortable that the focus of the past weeks has been on me and I hope that we can all now focus on the game and tournament I love," said Djokovic, who had been scheduled to play on Monday evening as the first seed.

"I would like to wish the players, tournament officials, staff, volunteers and fans all the best for the tournament," he said.

"Finally, I would like to thank my family, friends, team, supporters, fans and my fellow Serbians for your continued support. You have all been a great source of strength to me."