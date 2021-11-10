FAQ: What you need to know about the new COVID-19 measures for team sports

SINGAPORE: A pilot scheme that allows up to 10 fully vaccinated people, including players and officials, to play team sports under controlled settings will be introduced from Wednesday (Nov 10).
All participants will be required to produce a valid negative self-administered antigen rapid test (ART) result, taken on-site prior to the start of the game.
“As a start, the pilot will only be carried out during selected timeslots at designated ActiveSG and People’s Association’s (PA) facilities across a range of barrier and direct contact team sports,” Sport Singapore said on Tuesday (Nov 9) evening.
Here is what you need to know before booking your timeslots for team sports:
Q: WHO CAN PARTICIPATE IN TEAM SPORTS UNDER THE NEW MEASURES?
People must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, meaning they have received the appropriate regimen of World Health Organization Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) vaccines.
This includes the two-week post-vaccination period for the vaccine to be fully effective, with their vaccination records reflected in the Ministry of Health (MOH)’s national IT systems.
Those who have recovered from COVID-19 can also participate in team sports.
Q: WHEN AND HOW CAN I DO MY ART TEST?
All participants will be required to produce a valid negative self-administered ART result on-site prior to each game. As individuals will need to do the ART test at the venue, they are not allowed to do the test at home.
ART test kits will also not be provided by the sports facilities. Those who wish to participate will need to bring an unused ART test kit to the facility and administer the test on-site.
The test kits can also be purchased from vending machines located at the designated sports centres from Nov 16.
A valid pre-event test (PET) result or an ART result taken at quick test centres may be used in lieu of the on-site ART for fully vaccinated participants.
The negative result needs to be reflected in the TraceTogether or HealthHub apps and within its 24-hour validity window until the end of the game.
Those who are unvaccinated will not be allowed to participate even with a valid negative PET result.
Q: HOW DO I BOOK A TIMESLOT UNDER THIS PILOT SCHEME?
Participants will need to fill up and submit a mandatory online application form to apply for a slot under the enhanced vaccination-differentiated safe management measures.
The application grants individuals an in-principal approval. They will need to come 30 minutes before the start of the booked timeslot to do the ART test before entering the facility.
Individuals who have booked two hourly slots back to back but were unaware of the online application form can still submit the form before performing the on-site ART test.
Those who wish to join their friends’ slot after theirs has ended will not need to undergo another ART test so long as they remain within the same facility.
However, participants who are playing at a different facility on the same day will need to undergo another ART test before entering the next facility.
Q: WHAT VENUES CAN I PLAY AT?
As a start, the pilot will only be carried out during selected timeslots at designated ActiveSG and PA community clubs.
Team sports that are set to resume with these new measures include five-a-side football, futsal, basketball and two-a-side badminton.
Team sport formats in unsupervised settings will have to continue to adhere to the prevailing national group size of two people.
The pilot scheme will be extended to suitable private facility operators at a later date, said Sport Singapore, adding that more information will be provided "in due course".
Enforcement officers and safe distancing ambassadors will conduct regular spot checks at the designated venues to ensure compliance with the required safe management measures by the participants.
LIST OF TEAM SPORTS
|Team sport
|Capacity limit
|Table tennis
|4 players per table
|Badminton
|8 players per court
|Pickleball
|8 players per court
|Tennis
|10 players per court
|Basketball
|10 players per court
|Volleyball
|10 players per court
|Football
|10 players per field
SPORTS FACILITIES UNDER PILOT SCHEME
|Region
|ActiveSG Sport Centre
|Type of team sport
|Central
|Toa Payoh Sports Hall (Courts 1 to 4)
|Badminton
|Central
|St Wilfred Tennis Centre (Courts 1 to 4)
|Tennis
|Central
|St Wilfred Field (Fields 2 and 3)
|Futsal
|East
|Our Tampines Hub - Team Sports Hall
|Basketball/Volleyball
|East
|Pasir Ris Sports Hall (Courts 1 to 4)
|Badminton
|East
|Pasir Ris Tennis Centre (Courts 1 to 2)
|Tennis
|East
|Pasir Ris 5-a-side football pitch
|Futsal
|North
|Yio Chu Kang Tennis Centre (Courts 3 to 6)
|Tennis
|Northeast
|Hougang Swimming Complex (Tables 1 to 5)
|Table tennis
|Northeast
|Sengkang Sports Hall (Courts 4 to 6)
|Badminton
|Northeast
|Sengkang Sports Centre (Tables 1 to 3)
|Table tennis
|West
|Jurong West Sports Hall (Courts 9 to 12)
|Badminton/Pickleball
