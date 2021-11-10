FAQ: What you need to know about the new COVID-19 measures for team sports

SINGAPORE: A pilot scheme that allows up to 10 fully vaccinated people, including players and officials, to play team sports under controlled settings will be introduced from Wednesday (Nov 10).

All participants will be required to produce a valid negative self-administered antigen rapid test (ART) result, taken on-site prior to the start of the game.

“As a start, the pilot will only be carried out during selected timeslots at designated ActiveSG and People’s Association’s (PA) facilities across a range of barrier and direct contact team sports,” Sport Singapore said on Tuesday (Nov 9) evening.

Here is what you need to know before booking your timeslots for team sports:

Q: WHO CAN PARTICIPATE IN TEAM SPORTS UNDER THE NEW MEASURES?

People must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, meaning they have received the appropriate regimen of World Health Organization Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) vaccines.

This includes the two-week post-vaccination period for the vaccine to be fully effective, with their vaccination records reflected in the Ministry of Health (MOH)’s national IT systems.

Those who have recovered from COVID-19 can also participate in team sports.

Q: WHEN AND HOW CAN I DO MY ART TEST?

All participants will be required to produce a valid negative self-administered ART result on-site prior to each game. As individuals will need to do the ART test at the venue, they are not allowed to do the test at home.

ART test kits will also not be provided by the sports facilities. Those who wish to participate will need to bring an unused ART test kit to the facility and administer the test on-site.

The test kits can also be purchased from vending machines located at the designated sports centres from Nov 16.

A valid pre-event test (PET) result or an ART result taken at quick test centres may be used in lieu of the on-site ART for fully vaccinated participants.

The negative result needs to be reflected in the TraceTogether or HealthHub apps and within its 24-hour validity window until the end of the game.

Those who are unvaccinated will not be allowed to participate even with a valid negative PET result.