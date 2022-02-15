Not anti-vax but won't be forced to take COVID-19 jab, says Djokovic

The 20-times major champion is set to return to competitive action at an ATP tournament in Dubai next week for the first time since he was deported ahead of the Australian Open, the year's first tennis Grand Slam.

Another win at Melbourne Park, where Djokovic has won nine titles, could have taken him to a men's record 21 major titles, but instead it was his long-time rival Rafa Nadal who nudged ahead by lifting the trophy last month.

Djokovic said he was ready to sacrifice his shot at the milestone over the "freedom of choice" but he was keeping an open mind about taking the jab in the future.

"I was never against vaccination," he said, adding that he took vaccines as a child. "But I've always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body.

"I understand that globally, everyone is trying to put a big effort into handling this virus and seeing, hopefully, an end soon to this virus."

Earlier in February, Serbia's president Aleksandar Vucic praised Djokovic's "great fight" over his bid to play at the Australia Open despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Djokovic, who previously refused to speak about the events in Australia, told Vucic he was grateful for the support, adding he that he will address the public within seven to 10 days.

Djokovic's treatment has been described as "scandalous" by the government in Belgrade and has soured relations between Serbia and Australia.