4 Singapore swimmers test positive for COVID-19 at FINA world championships, team unable to compete

SINGAPORE: Four Singapore swimmers have tested positive for COVID-19 in Abu Dhabi at the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) 2021, the Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) said on Thursday (Dec 16).

With the rest of Singapore’s contingent in the United Arab Emirates regarded as close contacts of the positive cases, none of the team's swimmers will be able to compete in the meet.

“Singapore Swimming Association has been informed by FINA that four of our 14 swimmers who are at the FINA World Championships (25m) 2021 in Abu Dhabi have tested positive for COVID-19 following a polymerase chain reaction test as part of the testing protocols at the competition,” SSA said in a statement.

“SSA is keeping in close contact with the swimmers, their families and the authorities, providing all the necessary support to ensure that the health and safety of our swimmers are taken care of."

The affected swimmers have been moved to a dedicated quarantine facility, while the rest of the team members are self-quarantining, SSA added.

The association said that it “will abide by the existing protocols of the host nation” after it was informed by FINA that Singapore's swimmers would not be able to compete in the championships.

SSA is currently making arrangements for members of the contingent who have not tested positive for COVID-19 to return to Singapore.

The association’s technical director Sonya Porter will stay on in Abu Dhabi to look after the affected swimmers, and will return to Singapore with them when they are allowed to travel.

According to an SSA Facebook post on Dec 9, the 14 swimmers in Abu Dhabi are: Ardi Azman, Amanda Lim, Ashley Lim, Chan Zi Yi, Darren Chua, Glen Lim, Jamie Koo, Maximillian Ang, Mikkel Lee, Nur Marina Chan, Ong Jung Yi, Pang Sheng Jun, Quah Jing Wen and Teong Tzen Wei.

SSA did not name the swimmers who tested positive for COVID-19.

The 15th FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) started on Thursday and will run until Dec 21. The event is taking place in a short course 25m-long pool, as opposed to the 50m pools seen at the Olympics and other major multi-sport events.