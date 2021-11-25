COVID-19 unvaccinated Russian minors won't have to quarantine for Beijing

MOSCOW: Russia's Olympic Committee chief said on Wednesday it had received assurances from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that its Under-18 athletes would not be subjected to three weeks of quarantine ahead of next year's Beijing Winter Games.

China requires athletes and team officials to be vaccinated to avoid 21 days in quarantine ahead of the Games, which run from Feb 4 to Feb 20. Some exceptions for medical reasons can be granted on a case-by-case basis.

"The IOC has confirmed that our athletes will not be put in quarantine because we are not allowed to vaccinate minors," RIA news agency quoted Stanislav Pozdnyakov, president of the Russian Olympic Committee, as saying. "We have seven such athletes at this point: three figure skaters and four freestyle skiers."

The IOC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Russia on Wednesday registered a new Sputnik M vaccine for children aged 12-17. Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said shots were expected to be available at the end of December.

Russian athletes are barred from competing at major international events, including the Olympics, under their flag and with their anthem as part of doping sanctions.

In Beijing, Russians will compete as representatives of the Russian Olympic Committee under the acronym "ROC".