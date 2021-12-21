Logo
COVID-hit Salernitana banned from travelling for Udinese game
Sport

COVID-hit Salernitana banned from travelling for Udinese game

21 Dec 2021 09:14PM (Updated: 21 Dec 2021 09:13PM)
ROME : Italy's Serie A was facing its first COVID-19-enforced fixture disruption this season on Tuesday after an outbreak of the virus at Salernitana meant the bottom side could not travel for their game against Udinese on Tuesday.

Salernitana said in a statement on Tuesday morning that the local health authority (ASL) in Salerno had requested a suspension of activity and prohibited their involvement in sporting events after positive cases emerged within the squad.

The league body has yet to comment, and the fixture is still officially scheduled to take place at 6.30pm local time on Tuesday.

Salernitana are bottom of Serie A with eight points, while Udinese are 14th with 20 points.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

