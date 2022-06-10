Logo
COVID rules NZ skipper Williamson out of second England test
10 Jun 2022 07:38AM (Updated: 10 Jun 2022 07:38AM)
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will miss the second test against England starting on Friday at Trent Bridge after testing positive for COVID-19 on the eve of the match.

Williamson, his country's best batsman, will begin five days of isolation and be replaced as captain by Tom Latham, New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

Experienced opener Hamish Rutherford, who is in England playing in a domestic Twenty20 competition, will come into the squad.

"It's such a shame for Kane to be forced to withdraw on the eve of such an important match," said New Zealand coach Gary Stead.

"We're all feeling for him at this time and know how disappointed he will be."

New Zealand crashed to a five-wicket loss at Lord's on Sunday to go 1-0 down in the three-match series. The final test will take place at Headingley from June 23.

The Black Caps have already lost all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme for the series due to a heel injury. He was replaced in the squad by Michael Bracewell.

Source: Reuters

