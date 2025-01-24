Cramping Sinner subdues Shelton and returns to Australian Open final

MELBOURNE :Defending champion Jannik Sinner continued his sizzling Australian Open run with a 7-6(2) 6-2 6-2 victory over American 21st seed Ben Shelton on Friday to reach a second straight final at Melbourne Park and book a meeting with Alexander Zverev.

Sinner's victory made the 23-year-old the youngest man to make multiple finals at the Australian Open since Jim Courier in 1992-93 and kept alive his dream of becoming the first Italian to lift three Grand Slam singles trophies.

"I'm happy to be back in the final again," said Sinner, who had to overcome cramp in the third set.

"Sundays are special days in tournaments and I'm hoping I can enjoy it."

Sinner entered the match on Rod Laver Arena having won four of his five meetings with left-hander Shelton but found himself in trouble early on as a thunderous forehand winner handed the American a break, which he followed up with a tight hold.

The top seed shrugged off a tentative start to draw level at 2-2 and attacked Shelton's powerful serve at every opportunity, but a lapse on his own delivery in the 11th game left him in a spot of bother again before he saved two set points.

Shelton bounced his racket off the court after going behind 4-0 in the ensuing tiebreak as his accuracy cruelly deserted him and Sinner gleefully accepted the first set when his frustrated opponent sent a forehand wide.

"It was a very tough first set but crucial," said Sinner.

"He wasn't serving at his best, not where he wanted to. We both returned better than we served. First sets can often give you confidence and it was tense. I'm happy how I handled it.

"I'm happy to be back in the final here."

After a breathless start to the second set, Sinner released the handbrake to win the opening four games without response and soon left a dejected Shelton in the rear view mirror to double his advantage in the match.

Sinner felt a problem in his left leg during a tense third set and had it worked on by the trainer after breaking to go 3-2 up, before some huge winners took him to the finish line and back-to-back major finals after his triumphant U.S. Open run.

"There was a lot of tension today, I was slightly cramping. He was suffering on his legs too so I tried to move him around," added Sinner.

"These matches can go long. Playing three sets for 2-1/2 hours is a long time, so I'm happy to finish it in three, I'm happy to be back in the final again."

Second seed Zverev reached his first Australian Open final and third at the majors after 24-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic retired due to a left thigh injury after losing the opening set 7-6(5).

"We've had some tough matches in the past," Sinner said of Zverev, who leads their head-to-head record 4-2.

"So anything can happen. He's an incredible player looking for a first major."