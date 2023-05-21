Logo
Sport

Cremonese relegated to Serie B after Spezia draw at Lecce
Cremonese relegated to Serie B after Spezia draw at Lecce

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Semi Final - Second Leg - Fiorentina v Cremonese - Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy - April 27, 2023 Cremonese coach Davide Ballardini talks to Souahilo Meite REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

21 May 2023 09:04PM
Second-bottom Cremonese will return to Serie B next season after 17th-placed Spezia drew at Lecce on Sunday, sealing their relegation with two games remaining in the season.

Spezia moved on to 31 points, which means that 19th-placed Cremonese, on 24 points, can no longer leapfrog them in search for safety.

Cremonese, who won one of their last six Serie A games and only four in total in the 2022-23 season, were hammered 5-1 at home by Bologna on Saturday.

"Today we showed that we deserve to be relegated," coach Davide Ballardini told a post-game press conference.

Cremonese had made a return to the Italian top flight after 26 years in 2021-22 when they finished second in Serie B, two points behind champions Lecce.

Source: Reuters

