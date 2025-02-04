Crew transfer F Cucho Hernandez to La Liga's Real Betis

Forward Juan "Cucho" Hernandez, who helped lead the Columbus Crew to the 2023 MLS Cup championship, is heading back to one of Europe's top leagues.

The 25-year-old Colombia international was transferred to Real Betis in Spain's La Liga for approximately $16 million plus add-ons, with Columbus also to receive a share of potential profits from any future move.

"It has been three unforgettable years," Hernandez said Monday in a video posted to social media. "Thank you to my teammates, the coaching staff and the fans. I will never forget your love and support.

"We've experienced great achievements, victories and titles, but the best part was sharing all this time with you. I will always carry you with me. Thank you for everything and farewell for now. Let's go, Crew!"

Crew general manager Issa Tall said in a statement, "Cucho has played a key role in our Club's recent success, and we thank him for the everlasting memories he created for our city and for our supporters.

"When we first signed Cucho, he was eager for a chance to fully display his dynamic skillset in Columbus. We have accomplished many of our collective goals together during the past three seasons, and he has earned the opportunity to prove his growth and talent with a return to Europe.

"Cucho is excited for the new challenge, and he will always have a special place in our Club's history."

Hernandez is coming off a season in which he was runner-up for MLS Most Valuable Player, as he finished with 19 goals and 14 assists in 27 league games (23 starts).

In the 2024 Leagues Cup final vs. Los Angeles FC, Hernandez scored two goals in the Crew's 3-1, earning game MVP honors.

A year earlier, he scored in the MLS Cup final as Columbus downed LAFC 2-1 for the title. He was named MVP of that victory, as well.

Across three seasons with the Crew, Hernandez produced 44 goals and 28 assists in 70 league games (64 starts).

Hernandez was the Crew's record signing when he arrived in 2022 for a reported $10 million from Watford, a team for which he appeared 25 times in the English Premier League. He also played for three Spanish sides (Huesca, Mallorca and Getafe) while on loan from Watford.

In five appearances for the Colombian national team, Hernandez has two goals.

