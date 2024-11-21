Crew's Wilfried Nancy named MLS Coach of the Year

Following a record-breaking season with the Columbus Crew, Wilfried Nancy was rewarded with 2024 MLS Coach of the Year honors on Wednesday.

Nancy, a finalist for the award for the last three seasons, won the award over Chris Armas of the Colorado Rapids and Gerardo "Tata" Martino of Inter Miami.

Nancy was hired by Columbus in December 2022 after two seasons at the helm of CF Montreal, where he finished 37-25-15. With Columbus, Nancy is 51-19-24.

In 2024, the Crew (19-6-9, 66 points) set club marks in goals (72) and points (66) while equaling the club record for wins. Columbus, which won the MLS Cup last season, led the league with a plus-32 goal differential. Nancy's club also placed second in the Supporters' Shield standings, its highest finish in 15 years.

Columbus and Inter Miami were the only two MLS teams to post nine wins on the road and at home. For the first time in MLS since the Philadelphia Union achieved the feat in 2022, the Crew allowed 40 or fewer goals and scored at least 70 goals.

Among Nancy's achievements in 2024 was winning the Leagues Cup 2024 title over LAFC in a 3-1 win, which earned the Crew a spot in the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup. The Crew eliminated LIGA MX sides CF Monterrey and Tigres UANL and advanced to the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup final.

