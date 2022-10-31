Logo
Cricket-Afghanistan's Zazai ruled out of T20 World Cup due to injury
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Asian Cup - India v Afghanistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - September 8, 2022 Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai walks after losing his wicket REUTERS/Satish Kumar

31 Oct 2022 09:31PM (Updated: 31 Oct 2022 09:31PM)
(Reuters) - Afghanistan's hard-hitting opening batsman Hazratullah Zazai will miss the remainder of the Twenty20 World Cup due to an abdominal muscle strain, tournament organisers said on Monday.

Zazai will be replaced by travelling reserve Gulbadin Naib in Afghanistan's 15-player squad for the tournament in Australia.

Afghanistan are bottom of Group One with two points from three matches in the Super 12 stage. They lost to England and their games against New Zealand and Ireland were abandoned due to rain.

Afghanistan need to beat Sri Lanka on Tuesday and Australia on Friday to have any chance of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Source: Reuters

