Australia retain Ashes with dominant third test win in Melbourne
Australia players and fans celebrate winning the match and retaining the Ashes. (Photo: Reuters/Loren Elliott)
Australia players celebrate winning the match and retaining the Ashes. (Photo: Reuters/Loren Elliott)
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner celebrate taking the wicket of England's Joe Root with team-mates. (Photo: Reuters/Loren Elliott)
England's Joe Root. (Photo: Reuters/Loren Elliott)
28 Dec 2021 08:54AM (Updated: 28 Dec 2021 09:09AM)
MELBOURNE: Australia retained the Ashes with a series-sealing innings and 14-run win over England in the third test in Melbourne on Tuesday (Dec 28), with paceman Scott Boland finishing with a six-wicket innings haul in a stunning debut.

The 32-year-old Victorian had astonishing figures of 6-7 as England's batsmen capitulated for 68 before lunch on day three on a glorious day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

England had resumed on 31 for four, their faint hopes pinned on captain Joe Root and Ben Stokes building a partnership.

But it all went up in smoke as paceman Mitchell Starc bowled Stokes for 11 before Boland started an incredible spell of fast bowling.

He had Jonny Bairstow lbw for five, Root out for 28 and tailenders Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson each out for ducks.

All-rounder Cameron Green capped England's humiliation by having James Anderson bowled for two.

Australia sealed the series 3-0 ahead of the remaining two tests in Sydney and Hobart.

Source: Reuters/gr

