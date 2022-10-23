Cricket-Ashwin secures India victory in cliffhanger against Pakistan

MELBOURNE : Ravichandran Ashwin secured India a nerve-shredding four-wicket win with a single on the final ball at the T20 World Cup on Sunday in front of a mammoth crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz had a final over to forget, gifting India two wides and a no-ball before Ashwin coolly blasted over mid-off as India chased down 160 for victory.

Virat Kohli was magnificent at the death, finishing 82 not out after digging India out of trouble in a brilliant partnership with Hardik Pandya (40).

Pakistan were cruising to what seemed a morale-boosting victory but Kohli and Pandya went ballistic with the bat in the final overs to bring India home.