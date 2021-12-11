Cricket - Australia beat England by nine wickets in first Ashes test

Australia beat England by nine wickets in the first Ashes test after lunch on day four at the Gabba on Saturday.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
Source: Reuters
