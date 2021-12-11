Logo
Cricket - Australia beat England by nine wickets in first Ashes test
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Australia v England - 2013/14 Commonwealth Bank Ashes Test Series First Test - The Gabba, Brisbane, Australia - 23/11/13. General view
Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Jason O'Brien

11 Dec 2021 11:39AM (Updated: 11 Dec 2021 11:38AM)
Australia beat England by nine wickets in the first Ashes test after lunch on day four at the Gabba on Saturday.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

