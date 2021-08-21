Logo
Cricket-Australia bowler Ellis joins IPL's Punjab team
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Third Twenty20 International - Bangladesh v Australia - Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh - August 6, 2021. Australia's Nathan Ellis celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Mahedi Hasan to complete his hat-trick. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

21 Aug 2021 11:49AM (Updated: 21 Aug 2021 11:47AM)
Australia pace bowler Nathan Ellis will join Punjab Kings for the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 tournament, the team said late on Friday.

Ellis, who became the first male player https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/history-maker-ellis-enjoys-surreal-moment-with-debut-hat-trick-2021-08-07 to secure a T20 hat-trick on his debut against Bangladesh this month, was named on Thursday as one of Australia's three reserve players for the T20 World Cup, which begins in October.

The eight-team IPL was suspended in May after several players and backroom staff tested positive for the coronavirus amid a devastating second wave of COVID-19 in India.

The cash-rich tournament is scheduled to resume from Sept. 19 in the United Arab Emirates, with the final set for Oct. 15.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)

Source: Reuters

