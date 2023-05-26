Logo
Sport

Cricket: Australia call up reserve wicketkeeper Peirson for Ashes
Cricket: Australia call up reserve wicketkeeper Peirson for Ashes

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - England Nets - SWALEC Stadium, Cardiff, Wales - 7/7/15 - A replica of the Ashes urn on the ground - Action Images via Reuters / Philip Brown/Livepic

26 May 2023 08:49AM
MELBOURNE : Queensland wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson will join the Australia squad in the leadup to the second Ashes test at Lord's in place of Josh Inglis who will return home for the birth of his first child, the team said on Friday.

The uncapped Peirson, who was in the Australia 'A' side which toured in New Zealand earlier this year, trained with test squad members in Brisbane last week.

He will be back-up for Australia's regular wicketkeeper Alex Carey until Inglis returns to the squad for the rest of the five-test series against England.

Australia hold the urn after winning the last Ashes 4-0 at home in 2021-22.

Source: Reuters

