Cricket Australia chief backs Paine to make test return
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Ashes 2019 - Fifth Test - England v Australia - Kia Oval, London, Britain - September 14, 2019 Australia's Tim Paine during the warm up before the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

09 Dec 2021 05:54PM (Updated: 09 Dec 2021 05:50PM)
Cricket Australia (CA) CEO Nick Hockley hopes Tim Paine returns to country's test side "as quickly as possible" after the wicketkeeper resigned from the captaincy because of his involvement in a "sexting" scandal.

Paine disrupted Australia's Ashes preparations weeks before the start of the series when he stepped down as captain before it was announced he would take an indefinite break from the game, citing mental health issues.

"Would love to see him play again, for both his state and for Australia," Hockley told SEN https://www.sen.com.au/news/2021/12/09/ca-boss-would-love-to-see-paine-play-for-australia-again. "We want to see him back out there, playing and performing, as quickly as possible."

Hockley added that the CA had sought to support Paine through the situation.

"The head coach has been down to see him. We've had members of our high-performance set-up go down to (Tasmania). The Tasmanian cricket community have put their arms around him," Hockley said.

"We are all very, very concerned ... a lot of respect for Tim for owning his mistake and our job now is to really support him."

Paine has also received support from Australia coach Justin Langer https://www.reuters.com/article/cricket-australia-idINL1N2SP037, who did not rule out a potential return to the international side for the 37-year-old.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)

Source: Reuters

