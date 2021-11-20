Current leadership would have sacked Paine over sexting, says Cricket Australia chair

SYDNEY: Tim Paine would have been sacked as Australia Test captain three years ago over the sexually explicit messages he sent to a female colleague had the current leadership of Cricket Australia (CA) been in place, chair Richard Freudenstein said on Saturday (Nov 20).

Paine quit the post on Friday after media revelations that he had been investigated over the messages he sent to a former Cricket Tasmania female staffer in 2017, even though he was exonerated by a Cricket Australia integrity review.

The wicketkeeper had been promoted by Cricket Australia as the harbinger of a new and improved team culture when he was appointed captain in place of Steve Smith in the aftermath of the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in 2018.

"While I cannot speak about the decision-making in 2018, what I can say, is that faced with the same circumstances and all the relevant information about this matter, Cricket Australia would not make the same decisions today," Freudenstein told a video news conference.

"I acknowledge that the decision clearly sent the wrong message to the community, the sport and to Tim that this kind of behaviour is acceptable and without serious consequences.

"The role of the Australia cricket captain must be held to the highest standards."

Cricket authorities have said that the woman complained to them about Paine's texting only after she was charged with theft in the wake of resigning from her job. Paine's "interaction" with the woman was "consensual, private, occurred on the one occasion only ... and was not repeated", Cricket Tasmania said.