Cricket-Australia wary of giant-killer Ireland
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Third One Day International - England v Ireland - Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - August 4, 2020 Ireland's Andy Balbirnie, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Adrian Dennis/Pool via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final - New Zealand v Australia- Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - November 14, 2021 Australia's Aaron Finch in action REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
30 Oct 2022 04:31PM (Updated: 30 Oct 2022 04:31PM)
MELBOURNE : Australia captain Aaron Finch said his team cannot afford to take Ireland lightly in Monday's T20 World Cup contest, specially after Andy Balbirnie's side pulled off a massive giant-killing act against England.

Ireland stunned England in a rain-marred Super 12 contest on Wednesday and are joined by defending champions Australia as well as England on three points, two behind Group 1 leader New Zealand, from as many matches.

"They've got some seriously talented players," Finch said of their opponents on the eve of the match in Brisbane.

"They've got a lot of experience, especially at the top of the order, as well, so they're never a team that you can take lightly.

"If the wicket has got anything in it, they've got very good bowlers to maximise that as well."

Australia will want to boost their net run rate which is behind England's and Ireland's, but Finch said they first need to put themselves in a position from where they can push for it.

"We have seen how damaging Ireland can be if you give them a sniff in a game," the opener said.

"First and foremost you have to do the basics well and make sure you get your team into a position where if that presents you can push forward.

"I think the last thing you want to do is push too hard and leave yourself with too much to do."

Australia have amassed a string of explosive batters in their lineup but Finch said the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Tim David could play the anchor's role as well.

"Tim David has a lot more batsmanship and craft than people give him credit for," Finch said.

"He is someone who could potentially go up and see an innings through."

Source: Reuters

