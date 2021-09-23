Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Cricket: Australia's Stoinis suffers hamstring injury in IPL match
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Cricket: Australia's Stoinis suffers hamstring injury in IPL match

Cricket: Australia's Stoinis suffers hamstring injury in IPL match

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Second One Day International - England v Australia - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester - September 13, 2020 Australia's Marcus Stoinis in action Pool via REUTERS/Shaun Botterill

23 Sep 2021 01:29PM (Updated: 23 Sep 2021 01:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Australia are awaiting news on all-rounder Marcus Stoinis after he injured a hamstring playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, a month before the Twenty20 World Cup, the cricket.com.au website reported.

Stoinis has been named in Australia's 15-man squad for the October-November World Cup after missing tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh and is expected to play a key role.

The 32-year-old pulled up injured after bowling his seventh ball of the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, his team's first match following the resumption of the tournament in Dubai after a break enforced by rising COVID-19 cases in India.

Stoinis did not play any further part in the match, which Delhi won by eight wickets to the top of the table. Delhi had initially said Stoinis suffered a calf injury but cricket.com.au reported it was a left hamstring strain.

The IPL match on Wednesday had gone ahead despite Hyderabad seamer T. Natarajan testing positive for COVID-19 hours before the contest.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us