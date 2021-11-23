Logo
Cricket: Bangladesh's Tamim ruled out of New Zealand tour - report
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - West Indies v Bangladesh - The County Ground, Taunton, Britain - June 17, 2019. Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal in action. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

23 Nov 2021 11:04AM (Updated: 23 Nov 2021 11:39AM)
Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal has been ruled out of their two-test series in New Zealand in January because of a thumb injury, cricket website Cricbuzz reported on Tuesday.

The report quoted Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief physician Debashish Chowdhury as saying Tamim would need a month's rest to recover from the injury he picked up last month.

Tamim, who opted out of this year's Twenty20 World Cup citing a lack of game time as he recovered from a knee injury, was last week ruled out of Bangladesh's two-test home series against Pakistan, which starts on Friday, due to the injury.

"He met the physician and they have advised him to take a one-month rest though he won't require any surgery," Chowdhury told Cricbuzz https://www.cricbuzz.com/cricket-news/119946/tamim-ruled-out-from-new-zealand-tour-with-thumb-injury.

"In that case, he's missing the New Zealand tour."

Reuters has contacted the BCB seeking confirmation.

Bangladesh are due to play the first test against New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui from Jan. 1 followed by the second match at Hagley Oval in Christchurch from Jan. 9.

Both tests will be part of the teams' World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

