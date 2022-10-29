Logo
Cricket-Chase, Brooks back in Windies test squad, Chanderpaul's son gets first call-up
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Second Test - England v West Indies - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 19, 2020 West Indies' Roston Chase in action, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Michael Steele/Pool via REUTERS

29 Oct 2022 09:18PM (Updated: 29 Oct 2022 09:18PM)
(Reuters) - West Indies all-rounder Roston Chase and middle-order batsman Shamarh Brooks were on Saturday recalled to the squad for their two-test series in Australia, while former captain Shivnarine Chanderpaul's son Tagenarine earned his maiden call-up.

West Indies, who are ranked eighth in the world in test cricket, will play the first test against top-ranked Australia in Perth on Nov. 30 followed by the second in Adelaide on Dec. 8.

"We have played two series this year – against England and Bangladesh – and won both. We have been playing good test cricket and expect to do well against the Australians on their home turf," lead selector Desmond Haynes said in a statement.

Haynes praised heap on 26-year-old Tagenarine, who will have the chance to make his debut for West Indies 28 years after his father Shivnarine, considered one of the greatest batsmen of his era, played his first test for the Caribbean side.

"He equipped himself very well in the West Indies Championship four-day matches and also did a very good job at the top of the order against Bangladesh A... He has what it takes to do well at the highest level," Haynes said.

Haynes added that Chase's experience and skills will be beneficial for the team, while Brooks' return will bolster their middle-order batting.

Full squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas.

Source: Reuters

