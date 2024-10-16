Cricket–England make progress but defiant Pakistan reach 358-8

MULTAN, Pakistan : Aamer Jamal typified the resistance of Pakistan's lower order with a gritty 37 not out as he guided the hosts to 358 for eight at lunch on day two of the second test against England in Multan on Wednesday.

Equally impressive was Noman Ali, who was batting on 29 having combined in a 49-run stand with Aamer.

Pakistan resumed on 259-5 and soon lost Mohammad Rizwan to Brydon Carse for 41 as England dominated the opening hour.

Rizwan had survived a strong lbw appeal in the previous over from Matthew Potts but edged Carse and Jamie Smith took a sharp catch behind the stumps.

Salman Agha contributed 31 but failed to convert the start into a big knock. He also fell caught behind after Potts managed to extract some extra bounce from a docile track, inducing an edge that nestled into Smith's gloves.

Jack Leach removed Sajid Khan for two but Jamal frustrated England even though the batter struggled to get going and needed on-field treatment.

Jamal is the lone specialist seamer in Pakistan's spin-heavy attack and his fitness is crucial for the home side's hopes of levelling the series in Multan.

England comprehensively won the opening test, also in Multan, to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.