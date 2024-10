MULTAN, Pakistan : England were 291 all out in reply to Pakistan's first-innings total of 366 on day three of the second test in Multan on Thursday.

Ben Duckett smashed 114 for England but several of their frontline batters failed to convert starts into big knocks.

Off-spinner Sajid Khan was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers, claiming 7-111.

England hold a 1-0 lead in the three-test series.