Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Cricket–England elect to bat in Rawalpindi decider against Pakistan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Cricket–England elect to bat in Rawalpindi decider against Pakistan

Cricket–England elect to bat in Rawalpindi decider against Pakistan

Cricket - Third Test - England v Pakistan - Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan - October 24, 2024 England's Zak Crawley in action REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

24 Oct 2024 12:56PM (Updated: 24 Oct 2024 01:17PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan : England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan in the deciding third and final test in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

With the series level at 1-1, both teams went into the match with a lone seamer in what is expected to be a spin-friendly pitch at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

England have brought in Rehan Ahmed as a third spinner, while Gus Atkinson was recalled as the tourists continued to rotate their pacers.

"We'll have to wait and see until a bit of cricket and some traffic has gone over it," Stokes said at the toss.

"But it looks a really good wicket.

"It's another challenge we're presented with and we'll wait and see."

Pakistan have fielded the same 11 who secured the series-levelling victory in the second test in Multan.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood was reluctant to make a prediction about the pitch.

"The important thing is to see the situation, see what you're under and respond," he said.

"The preparation has been a bit different, until both teams have batted we'll keep our opinions to ourself." 

Teams:

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Jack Leach, Shaoib Bashir

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (captain), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Muhammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement