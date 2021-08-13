Cricket-England's Anderson bags five as India make 364 in second test

LONDON :England paceman James Anderson claimed his 31st five-wicket haul in tests as the resurgent hosts restricted India to 364 in their first innings before making 23 for no loss at tea on the second day of the second test at Lord's on Friday.

The 39-year-old finished with figures of 5-62 while Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson took two wickets each as England fought back with early wickets to ensure India did not bat them out of the game after resuming the day on 276-3.

Openers Dom Sibley and Rory Burns were both on 11 runs off 42 balls each at the break.

India had overcome the early departures of their overnight batsmen to ensure a strong total as Rishabh Pant scored a breezy 37 while Ravindra Jadeja made 40 before both fell to Wood.

Having dominated a rain-hit opening day, the visitors lost KL Rahul for 129 on the second ball as the opener drove a half-volley from Ollie Robinson straight to Sibley at cover.

England improved on their perfect start as Anderson removed Ajinkya Rahane for one with the first delivery of the next over, forcing the batsman to poke at an outswinger that landed in skipper Joe Root's hands at slip.

STRONG RESPONSE

With half the side gone for 282 to expose a long tail, Pant responded in typically attacking fashion by pulling Robinson for two boundaries after a slashed effort for four off Anderson.

He then charged down the wicket to smash Wood through extra cover with fellow left-hander Jadeja happy to play sedately at the other end to frustrate England.

However, Pant edged a quicker delivery to Jos Buttler before England struck again in the following over as Mohammed Shami chipped one to Rory Burns at mid-wicket off Moeen Ali.

Anderson, who only made the side after overcoming a tight quad, trapped Ishant Sharma lbw before Jasprit Bumrah became his fifth victim.

The sides drew the opening clash of the five-match series after the final day at Trent Bridge was washed out.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in BengaluruEditing by Toby Davis)