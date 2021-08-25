Logo
Sport

Cricket:England's Archer aims to return for Windies tests after injury
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - International Twenty20 - England v Pakistan - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Britain - May 5, 2019 England's Jofra Archer runs out Pakistan's Babar Azam Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - International Twenty20 - England v Pakistan - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Britain - May 5, 2019 England's Jofra Archer celebrates taking the wicket of Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo
25 Aug 2021 11:04AM (Updated: 25 Aug 2021 11:39AM)
England's Jofra Archer said he hopes to be fit for the test series against the West Indies in March after the fast bowler was ruled out https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-cricket-england-archer-idUKKCN2CX0EP of this year's Twenty20 World Cup and the Ashes due to a recurrence of a stress fracture in his right elbow.

Archer underwent an operation in May to remove a bone fragment from his elbow and missed England's two-test series in June against New Zealand, which they lost 1-0.

The 26-year-old was also ruled out of the ongoing five-test series against India, which England are trailing 1-0, with the third test set to begin later on Wednesday.

"The reason I had an operation in May was because I wanted to sort out the problem once and for all. I don't want this thing hanging over me," Archer told the Daily Mail.

"If I do end up with another stress fracture, I may have a different view on things as regards to my future. But for the moment, I'm still only 26 and I think my best years as a test cricketer are ahead of me.

"I'm trying to be cautious about when I make my comeback, but I guess there's a chance I'll be ready in time for England's three-test series against West Indies in the Caribbean in March. But I can't make any promises."

Barbados-born Archer has been plagued by the injury since early 2020 and it kept him out of this year's Indian Premier League.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Karishma Singh)

Source: Reuters

