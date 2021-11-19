Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Cricket: England's Stone considering retirement from tests
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Cricket: England's Stone considering retirement from tests

Cricket: England's Stone considering retirement from tests
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Ashes 2019 - First Test - England v Australia - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - August 1, 2019 England's Olly Stone Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo
Cricket: England's Stone considering retirement from tests
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Second Test - England v New Zealand - Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham, Britain - June 11, 2021 England's Olly Stone reacts after Joe Root drops a catch off New Zealand's Will Young. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
19 Nov 2021 01:24PM (Updated: 19 Nov 2021 01:23PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

England fast bowler Olly Stone is considering retirement from test cricket due to his latest back injury that ruled him out of the upcoming Ashes in Australia, the 28-year-old said.

Stone underwent surgery for a stress fracture in his back in July, which kept him out of England's squad for the five-test Ashes series that begins in Brisbane on Dec. 8.

"I've given myself the best possible chance of doing everything I can to play test cricket, and if it means I can't, it would sit right with me if I have to call it a day in the longer format," Stone told the BBC https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/59336369 on Thursday.

A succession of injuries throughout his career has stunted Stone's progress, with the paceman having played three tests for England after his debut in July 2019.

"If I'm being honest, I've had to properly think hard about whether I want to try and get back out there and do it again," he added.

"This time I felt like I'd done everything I can off the field: diet, nutrition, even just getting fitter and stronger. In the past I thought it might have been a factor to why (the injury) was happening."

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us