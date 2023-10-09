Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Cricket, flag football among five sports given LA28 nod - reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Cricket, flag football among five sports given LA28 nod - reports

Cricket, flag football among five sports given LA28 nod - reports

FILE PHOTO: An LA2028 sign is seen at the Los Angeles Coliseum to celebrate Los Angeles being awarded the 2028 Olympic Games, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

09 Oct 2023 11:48PM (Updated: 10 Oct 2023 12:14AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK :Organisers of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics want cricket, flag football, lacrosse, squash, as well as baseball and softball added to their Games programme, according to media reports on Monday.

The organisers' recommendations will be subject to final approval by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), with a session set for Mumbai later this month, though the Los Angeles Times reported that the sports are likely to be approved.

The IOC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

LA28 organisers are expected to make public their recommendations in the next day, according to the Guardian.

Of those five sports, three have never been included in an Olympic programme.

Flag football, an appealing option for the U.S.-based Games given the overwhelming popularity of the National Football League (NFL), squash and lacrosse would make their Olympic debut, if approved.

Cricket, which enjoys enormous global appeal, would return after appearing once before at the 1900 Games, after the tremendous success for women's cricket at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The International Cricket Council did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Baseball was included in several prior Games - and was added back to the Tokyo programme after it was left off in 2012 and 2016 - but will not be a part of the Paris Games.

Softball, which is contested by female athletes, has appeared at five previous editions of the Summer Games and was also left off the Paris agenda.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.