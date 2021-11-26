Logo
Cricket: India all out for 345 against New Zealand in Kanpur test
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC World Test Championship Final - India v New Zealand - Rose Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 22, 2021 New Zealand's Tim Southee celebrates taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

26 Nov 2021 03:14PM (Updated: 26 Nov 2021 03:10PM)
NEW DELHI : India were all out for 345 in the first innings in their opening test against New Zealand at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium on Friday.

Debutant Shreyas Iyer topscored for the hosts with 105, while Shubman Gill (52) and Ravindra Jadeja (50) made half-centuries.

Tim Southee (5-69) was pick of the New Zealand bowlers, ably helped by fellow seamer Kyle Jamieson, who claimed 3-91.

Mumbai hosts the second and final test from Dec. 3.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

