Sport

Cricket: India lose Rahul as England continue victory march
Cricket - Third Test - England v India - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - August 27, 2021 England's Craig Overton celebrates the wicket of India's KL Rahul Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Cricket - Third Test - England v India - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - August 27, 2021 England's Jonny Bairstow celebrates after catching out India's KL Rahul off of the bowling of Craig Overton Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Cricket - Third Test - England v India - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - August 27, 2021 England's Craig Overton celebrates the wicket of India's KL Rahul Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Cricket - Third Test - England v India - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - August 27, 2021 England's Jonny Bairstow and Craig Overton walk off for lunch Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Cricket - Third Test - England v India - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - August 27, 2021 England's Craig Overton reacts Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
27 Aug 2021 08:39PM (Updated: 27 Aug 2021 09:28PM)
LEEDS, England: England grabbed a massive first innings lead of 354 runs and then reduced India to 34-1 to stay on course for a series-levelling victory in the third test at Headingley on Friday (Aug 27).

The hosts lost their last two wickets quickly to be all out for 432 in their robust reply to India's meagre first innings total of 78.

Left with a mountain to climb, India, who are 1-0 up in the five-test series, lost opener KL Rahul on the stroke of lunch to stand at 34-1 on day three of the contest.

Rohit Sharma was batting on 25 at the break.

Rahul, then on six, was adjudged lbw to Ollie Robinson but the batsman hesitantly reviewed the decision, which was overturned after replays confirmed the ball would have missed the stump.

But Craig Overton soon dismissed the opener for eight when the bowler induced an edge and Jonny Bairstow, at second slip, dived to his left to pluck a stunning one-handed catch.

Rohit looked more comfortable against the English seamers at the other end.

Robinson tested him with a sharp, rising delivery which Rohit guided over the slip cordon for six.

 

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

