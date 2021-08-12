Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Cricket-India see off swinging ball before rain forces early lunch
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Cricket-India see off swinging ball before rain forces early lunch

Cricket-India see off swinging ball before rain forces early lunch
Cricket - Second Test - England v India - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - August 12, 2021 The teams line up before play Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Cricket-India see off swinging ball before rain forces early lunch
Cricket - Second Test - England v India - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - August 12, 2021 England's James Anderson before play Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
12 Aug 2021 06:19PM (Updated: 12 Aug 2021 08:31PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON :India made a steady start to reach 46 for no loss from 18.4 overs at lunch on the opening day of a rain-hit second test against England at Lord's on Thursday.

England's pace bowlers got plenty of movement in overcast conditions after the start of play was delayed by 30 minutes due to showers, but they had little reward after captain Joe Root chose to bowl first.

India's opening batsmen Rohith Sharma (35 not out) and KL Rahul (10 not out) played well through a testing early phase - with the team's first boundary coming in the 13th over off Sam Curran - and were looking comfortable when rain stopped play.

The teams were forced to head into the lunch break early.

England made three changes to their squad with seamer Stuart Broad ruled out of the remainder of the series due to a tear in his right calf, although James Anderson kept his place after overcoming a tight quad.

The hosts called up Haseeb Hameed, Moeen Ali and Mark Wood with Zak Crawley and Dan Lawrence making way. England also released Ollie Pope from the squad after the batsman did not play in the rain-hit opening match.

The sides drew the opening game of the five-match series after the final day at Trent Bridge was washed out.

India made one change to their side, bringing in Ishant Sharma in place of fellow paceman Shardul Thakur, who is nursing a hamstring injury. Thakur, who took four wickets in the first test, should be fit for the third game at Headingley.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us