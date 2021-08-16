Logo
Cricket-India stretch lead to take charge of Lord's test
Cricket - Second Test - England v India - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - August 16, 2021 India's Virat Kohli applauds with teammates Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Cricket - Second Test - England v India - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - August 16, 2021 India's Mohammed Shami celebrates his half century Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Cricket - Second Test - England v India - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - August 16, 2021 Fans in the stands Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Cricket - Second Test - England v India - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - August 16, 2021 India fans in the stands Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Cricket - Second Test - England v India - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - August 16, 2021 India's Mohammed Shami in action Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
16 Aug 2021 09:00PM (Updated: 16 Aug 2021 09:01PM)
India's tail offered stiff resistance as Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah put on an unbeaten partnership of 77 for the 9th wicket to steer the visitors to 286-8 and a lead of 259 runs at lunch on the final day of the second test at Lord's on Monday.

Resuming on 181-6, India lost Rishabh Pant (22) and Ishant Sharma (16) early, both falling to Ollie Robinson before Shami (52 not out) and Bumrah (30 not out) took charge and thwarted the England attack with some gutsy strokeplay.

Shami was particularly impressive, taking 10 runs off one Moeen Ali over just before the break, which included a huge six over mid-wicket to bring up his half-century.

Bumrah was peppered with short deliveries by the England pacers but displayed great application, taking advantage of a spread-out field that had ample singles to offer.

England captain Joe Root tried all his bowlers but was unsuccessful in removing the two tailenders, who will believe they have a good chance of bowling the hosts out under overcast conditions.

The England players cut a frustrated figure, with pacer Mark Wood and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler getting into a verbal altercation with Bumrah over what seemed like a response to the Indian fast bowler's barrage of bouncers aimed at James Anderson at the end of day three.

The two sides drew the first test at Trent Bridge earlier this month after the final day was washed out.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

