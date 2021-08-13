Logo
Cricket: India swell total after England strike early on second day
Cricket - Second Test - England v India - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - August 13, 2021 India's Ravindra Jadeja in action Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Cricket - Second Test - England v India - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - August 13, 2021 England's Joe Root and Jos Buttler Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Cricket - Second Test - England v India - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - August 13, 2021 India's Rishabh Pant in action Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Cricket - Second Test - England v India - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - August 13, 2021 England's James Anderson celebrates the wicket of India's Ajinkya Rahane with teammates Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
13 Aug 2021 08:25PM (Updated: 13 Aug 2021 08:22PM)
LONDON : India overcame the early departure of their overnight batsmen as Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja helped them reach a commanding 346-7 at lunch on the second day of the second test against England at Lord's on Friday.

Pant made a breezy 37 that included five boundaries before being dismissed by Mark Wood while Jadeja was batting on 31 in the company of Ishant Sharma, who was yet to score at the break.

Resuming on 276-3 after completely dominating a rain-hit opening day, the visitors lost KL Rahul for 129 on the second ball as the opener drove a half-volley from Ollie Robinson straight to Dom Sibley at cover.

England improved on their perfect start as James Anderson dismissed the out-of-form Ajinkya Rahane for one with the first delivery of the next over, forcing the batsman to poke at an outswinger that landed in skipper Joe Root's hands at slip.

With half the side gone for 282, wicketkeeper-batsman Pant responded in typically attacking fashion by pulling Robinson for two boundaries after a slashed effort for four off Anderson earlier in his innings.

He then charged down the wicket to smash fast bowler Wood through extra cover with fellow left-hander Jadeja happy to play more sedately at the other end to frustrate the hosts.

However, Pant edged a quicker delivery from Wood to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler before England struck again in the following over as Mohammed Shami tamely chipped one to Rory Burns at mid-wicket off Moeen Ali.

The two sides drew the opening clash of the five-match series after the final day at Trent Bridge was washed out.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

