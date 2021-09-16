Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Cricket: Injured Blundell out of New Zealand's ODI series in Pakistan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Cricket: Injured Blundell out of New Zealand's ODI series in Pakistan

Cricket: Injured Blundell out of New Zealand's ODI series in Pakistan

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Second Test - England v New Zealand - Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham, Britain - June 12, 2021 New Zealand's Tom Blundell in action Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

16 Sep 2021 12:59PM (Updated: 16 Sep 2021 12:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LAHORE, Pakistan : New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Blundell will miss the one-day series against Pakistan due to a left quad strain, the tourists said ahead of Friday's series opener in Rawalpindi.

All-rounder Daryl Mitchell, who was initially picked for the subsequent Twenty20 series against Pakistan, will join the one-day squad ahead of the second match after completing his mandatory isolation.

"Obviously everyone is gutted for Tom, he's a quality player with a diverse skill-set," stand-in coach Glenn Pocknall said in a team statement on Thursday.

"He'll remain with the squad and we're hopeful he'll be available again for the T20I series.

"With Tom out, we do lose our first choice back-up wicket-keeping option.

"However, there are several guys in the squad with keeping experience and we'll ensure they do the necessary work at training to be up to speed if called upon."

Pocknall and Shane Jurgensen will split coaching duties in Pakistan as regular coach Gary Stead stayed back in New Zealand.

Blundell sustained the injury during their 3-2 Twenty20 series defeat in Bangladesh.

"The injury is not quite where we want it so we think it’s best for him to concentrate on his rehab given the big summer of cricket ahead," physio Nishil Shah said.

New Zealand will play three one-dayers against Pakistan before moving to Lahore for a five-match Twenty20 series.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us