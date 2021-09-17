Cricket: International exodus casts shadow as COVID-hit IPL resumes in UAE

DUBAI: Indian Premier League (IPL) hostilities will resume on Sunday (Sep 19) in the United Arab Emirates in front of spectators, but without a host of top international stars after four months of COVID-19 pandemic suspension.

Fans will be in the stands for the first time in two years when Rohit Sharma's title-holders, the Mumbai Indians, take on Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in Dubai to restart the high-octane Twenty20 competition.

The tournament was halted in May because of a devastating surge in coronavirus deaths in India, prompting foreign players to rush for every available flight out. Many are not coming back.

England stars including Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes will be missing.

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins, who signed for Kolkata Knight Riders for US$2 million in 2020, will also be absent because of his partner's pregnancy.

Some England players are injured and others have opted to rest before next month's T20 World Cup.

But the personal reasons cited by some have been questioned, especially after India pulled out of the fifth and final Test in England because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the tourists' camp.

"Some of the players were kind enough to inform us in advance about their withdrawal, but one of them went about it in a very unprofessional manner," one franchise official told AFP on condition of anonymity.