Cricket: IPL matches to have some spectators as COVID-19 restrictions ease
A Mumbai Indians' fan blows a horn as he arrives to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match between the Mumbai Indians' and Deccan Chargers at a stadium in Mumbai, May 14, 2011. (File photo: Reuters/Stringer)

23 Mar 2022 03:54PM (Updated: 23 Mar 2022 04:11PM)
MUMBAI: Fans will be allowed to attend matches during the Indian Premier League (IPL), which starts on Saturday (Mar 26), with COVID-19 restrictions easing in the country, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Wednesday.

The Chennai Super Kings will face the Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening match of the popular Twenty20 league at the Wankhede Stadium with a 25 per cent occupancy limit.

"This match will be a momentous occasion as the 15th edition of the IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to the pandemic," the BCCI said in a statement.

Infections in India have fallen to their lowest in more than a year in recent days. The country has seen more than 43 million infections, with over 516,500 deaths.

Source: Reuters/ng

